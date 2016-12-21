Watching former Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz talk about queso might be one of the worst things ever. However, it pales in comparison to what the Texas senator has in mind for the 115th United States Congress, which is currently slated to meet for the first time on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. That’s because the former Tea Party poster child wants to reintroduce a previously squashed bit of legislation known as the “First Amendment Defense Act” which, if approved by the GOP-controlled Congress and signed by Donald Trump, would possibly encourage “widespread, devastating discrimination against LGBT people,” according to a legal expert who spoke with NBC.
BuzzFeed reported on Cruz and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s renewed efforts to bring the FADA back to life in early December. According to Cruz, the bill’s reentry into the limelight suggests “the prospects for protecting religious freedom are brighter now than they have been in a long time.” As the original House bill was designed in 2015, FADA prevents the federal government from taking “discriminatory action” against any individual, group or business whose action based on a “religious belief or moral conviction” results in their discriminating against LGBTQ people.
Ignoring for the moment the irony of a proposed federal law protecting those accused of discrimination from being discriminated against by the federal government, Cruz and Lee expressed hope about their bill’s chances following the November elections. “Hopefully November’s results will give us the momentum we need to get this done next year,” Lee’s spokesperson told BuzzFeed, adding: “We do plan to reintroduce FADA next Congress and we welcome Trump’s positive words about the bill.”
In an interview with NBC News, Lambda Legal’s Law and Policy Director Jennifer Pizer explained just how unconstitutional FADA is:
“This proposed new law violates both Equal Protection and the Establishment Clause by elevating one set of religious beliefs above all others,” Pizer said, “And by targeting LGBT Americans as a group, contrary to settled constitutional law.”
However, Pizer’s most important point regarded the possible implications of FADA and other similar pieces of legislation in the age of President Trump. Mainly, that bills and laws like these would invite “widespread, devastating discrimination against LGBT people” across the country.
Why stop at LGBTQ people? What if my “religious beliefs” require me to discriminate against black people? What about Jews? Can I refuse to hire Jews and then hide behind “religious freedom” as a convenient excuse? Perhaps my religious beliefs even require me to deny goods and services to white Christians, you could imagine the howls of protest from Fox News and Breitbart if anyone had a “no Whites allowed” sign in their store window.
My favorite part is when people pick and choose. I can’t make a cake for a gay wedding but I can have premarital sex or (insert the 1000 other things people do that the Bible forbids).
Uh, people have already refused to sell clothes to Melania Trump or to perform at the inauguration because they hate Trump’s politics. What’s the difference?
@sunny Fucking really? If you have to ask the difference between refusing service to an asshole and refusing service to an entire section of people, you’re a fucking idiot.
@sunny-dee One is a blanket term for a group of widely different people who you know nothing about specifically on a person to person basis; and the other is specific, shitty, single person who has demonstrated very specific reasons for people to dislike him. Is that really that hard of a concept to grasp?
“DAHHHH What’s the difference..?” Are you in Junior High?
@sunny-dee Are you a liberal plant designed to make Trump supporters look like brain-dead fucking morons? Because if you’re a real person, then good god…
@ak3647 I disagree with this law as well. However, to your first point, there are examples of businesses doing that (not allowing men, whites etc) that were considered fine or even championed. While it’s stupid and bad business to deny service to people based on things like religion, race etc, most businesses wouldn’t because, well, it’s bad business. And the ones that do wouldn’t last in the long run. The law is stupid because it’s unnecessary
@Staubachlvr Ok then, then it should be simple enough for you to provide these examples, along with proof them “being championed.”
I posted 5 links to 5 different examples. Glad to see it got posted. Solid job Uproxx!
Anyway, I’m glad to see that, even though I agree with you ak, I’m still the focus on attack because God forbid I don’t follow the entire narrative. Modern day extreme left winger everyone. Believe everything I do or you’re nothing
@Staubachlvr – you can only post 1 link per post these days.
@staubachlvr so instead of re posting with the “links” we get a defensive and deflecting post about how asking for proof makes someone an unthinking automaton? Modern day moron everybody!!! Can’t have a civil discussion, everyone and everything is attacking me!
I did try to have a civil discussion with my post. Knowing @ak3647 and his posting history, I know what he was inferring with his tone in his response. And as the above poster said, you can only post one link at a time. Want me to spam the comments with 5 separate links in 5 separate comments?
“Inferring with my tone?” I didn’t insult you or say anything other than to ask for proof of a claim, which I guess counts as “being attacked” by Trump supporters in our new post-truth America. Still waiting on that proof though, how about just one link then? Or did my “tone” offend you again?
@Staubachlvr How about you start with two.
I haven’t met a Drumpf fan yet that wasn’t a brain dead moron.
The vote is proof itself.
@Magseven
Bike shop in Canada has a “woman only” policy once a week, men aren’t allowed. Columbia university had a no whites allowed retreat.
@Bitterpeace Didn’t vote for Trump, but thanks for playing
I’m confused at to the anger. I don’t think businesses should discriminate. I think they should have the right to, and we have the right to complain and protest. This is controversial?
I really, REALLY hope Ted Cruz gets caught fucking a ladyboy. At the Capitol. On camera. With Mike Huckabee.
Even conservative judges would deem this bullshit unconstitutional. Gotta love the language these people use. “First Amendment DEFENSE ACT.” It should be called Hateful Religious Bigotry Enforcement.
On the plus side, if there’s one thing Precedent-Elect Trump enjoys, it’s embarrassing Ted Cruz, so he’ll probably string him along and then veto it at the last second.
+1
Is this the best we can hope for? It’s still pretty damn depressing.
Georgia proposed and passed one of these Religious Liberty bills last year and it was vetoed. Not only is it unconstitutional on its face, it also caused businesses to threaten to leave the state if signed into law. On a national level, can you imagine these huge Fortune 100 companies (Coke, Delta) transferring HQ overseas? It would be pandemonium.
Considering Trump is fine with gay marriage and doesn’t care where trans people shit, it’s doubtful this gets passed
His VP is mike pence. That’s all you need to know about that.
As Chuck pointed out above, it remains to be seen just how connected to day-to-day decision making Trump is going to be. Remember the credible reports that he essentially offered Kasich the job of “shadow President” if he agreed to be his VP running mate, promising that Kasich can essentially do most of the decision-making and policy-making while Trump gives speeches and plays golf. There’s a decent chance that Pence may have received a similar offer. Trump gets to call himself “President”, gets the ultimate ego boost of having his name in the history books, and can use his office to enrich himself and his kids and he can leave it to other people to do all of the mundane “boring” stuff, like running the country.
Thats very true. Hopefully, like what stated above, the courts step in if it passes, or businesses put pressure on.
I don’t see this happening. But if it did that’s really disheartening
Ted Cruz sucks wet farts out of hairy buttholes!
ted cruz is a monster! he was lee harvey oswald. no one talk about this!
I don’t know what’s more disgusting, this FADA stuff or the pr0n scene that Ted Cruz’s Maury doppelgänger did
First Amendment Defense Act….More like Fucking Asshole Discrimination Allowance. Fuck Ted Cruz.
Who Would Jesus Deny Goods and Services Too? Dude hung out with criminals and prostitutes but I’m sure gay people would totally gross him out!
He didn’t go to the state and demand they legislate tolerance.
I want a law put into effect that states all images of Jesus Christ have to accurately reflect what an average middle eastern man looked like around that time. Not the white washed, well groomed lie that is potrayed. Maybe the American Christians will stop judging certain groups of people solely on appearance.
YOU LIE!
Jesus was born in Texas and wore cowboy boots.
He carried an AR-15 rifle and rode a velociraptor steed into battle against the Muslim hordes.