Ted Nugent is back in the headlines thanks to the Kathy Griffin controversy that is still raging. The comedian used Nugent as an example during her press conference on Friday, pointing out his controversial statements in the past and prompting a response from Nugent.
Nugent is no stranger to controversy, with the Motor City Madman sharing unwanted opinions about the Sandy Hook Massacre, Black Lives Matter, and other hot topics of the day. He’s also had some contentious opinions about President Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over the years. Not only did he say both should be hanged after he watched the Benghazi film 13 Hours, but he also got a visit from the Secret Service for this comment during a 2012 NRA convention:
If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.
And before that in 2007, Nugent took aim at both politicians again while on stage. With two “machine guns” in hand according to Rolling Stone, Nugent said the following:
“Obama, he’s a piece of sh*t. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary,” he continued. “You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch.”
It’s incidents like these that Griffin referenced during her press conference, echoing many others who are curious about the differences between the two.
Except that Ted Nugent was just recently invited to visit with the sitting president in the White House, not long after threatening to murder the sitting president and the current president’s opponent. Makes all the “outrage” about Kathy seem pretty durn hypocritical.
Bullshit. “The Nuge” has a history of making threatening comments towards Obama, Pelosi and Hillary. His wasn’t some one off. If we said the shit “The Nuge” said we’d be either on a terrorist watch list, a no fly list, wouldn’t be able to own a gun and a strong possibility of being locked up. Don’t play ignorant.
Why do conservatives look up to draft dodgers? “The Nuge”, Trump, Dick Cheney, Rush Limbaugh, George Bush, etc…
Lol…Nugent pulled out two machine guns to talk shit on Obama and Clinton during a concert, is that not premeditated? You don’t have to defend either of these people, this isn’t “apples to grenades” it’s quite literally “turd to turd”.
maybe two or three days before him getting on stage and telling obama and clinton to suck his guns, or whatever, he was on fox news talking shit about rage against the machine saying “in my day, we had opinions, but we kept them to ourselves.” this guy is a major league piece of crap who should’ve been flushed 30 years ago.