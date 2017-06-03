Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ted Nugent is back in the headlines thanks to the Kathy Griffin controversy that is still raging. The comedian used Nugent as an example during her press conference on Friday, pointing out his controversial statements in the past and prompting a response from Nugent.

Nugent is no stranger to controversy, with the Motor City Madman sharing unwanted opinions about the Sandy Hook Massacre, Black Lives Matter, and other hot topics of the day. He’s also had some contentious opinions about President Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over the years. Not only did he say both should be hanged after he watched the Benghazi film 13 Hours, but he also got a visit from the Secret Service for this comment during a 2012 NRA convention:

If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.

And before that in 2007, Nugent took aim at both politicians again while on stage. With two “machine guns” in hand according to Rolling Stone, Nugent said the following:

“Obama, he’s a piece of sh*t. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary,” he continued. “You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b*tch.”

It’s incidents like these that Griffin referenced during her press conference, echoing many others who are curious about the differences between the two.