12.05.17

John Oliver bringing up the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Dustin Hoffman right to the actor’s face has sparked a lot of reaction online (Oliver clearly came out the winner in the public’s eyes following the reportedly “testy” exchange) and now Terry Crews is weighing in on the claims about Hoffman’s behavior.

Crews, who has gone public with his own experience being groped and harassed, pointed out a Hoffman detail that he frames as “if I wrote this in a movie you’d call it ridiculous.”

Crews noted that Hoffman’s agent is WME’s Adam Venit, the same Hollywood exec that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star says assaulted him. Upon providing this reminder, Crews wrote in all caps: “ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS.”

TMZ reports that Crews has now filled a lawsuit against Venit over the alleged assault. In the suit, Crews recalls Venit’s demeanour and calling out to Adam Sandler for assistance following being touched.

In the lawsuit, Crews says Venit stared at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively.” Crews said after the alleged assault he pushed Venit away, and turned to Adam Sandler yelling, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts.”

Crews filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in November after sharing his story with the public. According to TMZ, the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

