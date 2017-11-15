In the wake of the unearthed Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations, Terry Crews stepped forward back in October to detail his own run-in with an unnamed Hollywood executive who groped his genitals at a party, right in front of his wife. It later came out that the executive in question was William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit, who was subsequently placed on leave, and Crews went on to file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Now, Crews is speaking out about his traumatic incident on Good Morning America, which sounds even more horrifying to hear him talk about it. “I’m looking at him, and he’s basically staring at me,” Crews told host Michael Strahan. “And he’s sticking his tongue out, and it’s overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. I’m sitting there like, it’s a party, it’s packed, the whole thing, and I’m looking like, is this a joke?”

Crews continued, “I don’t understand, it was actually so bizarre, and he keeps coming over to me and I stick my hand out, and he literally takes his hand, and puts it, and squeezes my genitals. I jumped back, like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and he’s still licking his tongue out, and all this stuff and I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?'”

But Venit was still not finished, apparently. “Then he comes back again,” Crews went on. “And he just won’t stop! Then I really got forceful, pushed him back, he bumps into all the other party-goers and he starts giggling and laughing — and let me tell you, I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified.”