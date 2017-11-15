Terry Crews Offers Explicit Details Of The Sexual Assault He Accuses Hollywood Exec Adam Venit Of

#Terry Crews
News & Culture Writer
11.15.17

In the wake of the unearthed Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations, Terry Crews stepped forward back in October to detail his own run-in with an unnamed Hollywood executive who groped his genitals at a party, right in front of his wife. It later came out that the executive in question was William Morris Endeavor’s Adam Venit, who was subsequently placed on leave, and Crews went on to file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Now, Crews is speaking out about his traumatic incident on Good Morning America, which sounds even more horrifying to hear him talk about it. “I’m looking at him, and he’s basically staring at me,” Crews told host Michael Strahan. “And he’s sticking his tongue out, and it’s overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. I’m sitting there like, it’s a party, it’s packed, the whole thing, and I’m looking like, is this a joke?”

Crews continued, “I don’t understand, it was actually so bizarre, and he keeps coming over to me and I stick my hand out, and he literally takes his hand, and puts it, and squeezes my genitals. I jumped back, like ‘Hey! Hey!’ and he’s still licking his tongue out, and all this stuff and I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?'”

But Venit was still not finished, apparently. “Then he comes back again,” Crews went on. “And he just won’t stop! Then I really got forceful, pushed him back, he bumps into all the other party-goers and he starts giggling and laughing — and let me tell you, I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terry Crews
TAGSSEXUAL ASSAULTterry crews

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP