On Tuesday, Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Creed) issued a statement on Twitter clarifying her previous criticism of Lena Dunham (Girls) over a seemingly random appearance at a Time’s Up photo op on Sunday. According to Thompson, “A response I made to comments on an Instagram became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any.” What’s more, Thompson insisted, she did not “want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance. We have spoken and she knows my heart.” So what happened, exactly?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the issue stems from an Instagram post Thompson made on Sunday that has since been deleted. The original post featured an image of Dunham, Michelle Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Emma Stone — all major actresses who pledged their time and money to the Time’s Up initiative. Yet Dunham’s presence in the photo enraged Thompson’s followers, many of whom pointed to the Girls star’s prior defense of writer Murray Miller, who was accused of sexually assaulted a minor. Dunham has since apologized, but her critics remain unhappy.

Responding to these comments, Thompson claimed “Lena was not anywhere present” during the planning of Time’s Up: