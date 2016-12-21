In June, the Supreme Court struck down Texas’ abortion-restricting HB2 law, which worked an undue burden upon women (and especially upon minority communities) by shutting down clinics. Now, the state has had its revenge by officially serving Medicaid walking papers to Planned Parenthood.
This wasn’t an overnight decision in the state’s campaign against abortion, which has dragged on for decades but reached a fever pitch this year. In November, Gov. Greg Abbott approved a proposal that required remains of aborted fetuses to be cremated or buried (with an odd restriction of omitting abortions that are performed at home). Now, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services has decided that Planned Parenthood will lose millions in annual funding. Here are the details from the Texas Tribune:
In a move that could affect thousands of low-income women, state health officials on Tuesday delivered a final legal notice to defund the organization from the Medicaid program through which it provides family planning and women’s health services to the poor. Planned Parenthood had previously received $3.1 million in Medicaid funding, but those dollars will be nixed in 30 days, according to the notice which was obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Not only will abortion services be crippled by this move, but Planned Parenthood provides so many other services — HIV and cancer screenings, low-cost birth control, and family planning among them — to low-income women and families. In effect, Texas could see their rate of unplanned pregnancies and STDs increase if the organizations shutters.
Texas’ decision was initially motivated by controversial videos released by the Center for Medical Progress, which claimed to show Planned Parenthood employees arranging to sell fetal tissue. The organization has maintained that the videos in question were deceptively edited.
All is not lost. Planned Parenthood is currently digging into litigation options, which could be more effective than requesting an administrative hearing. The New York Times adds word from the organization, which vows to still offer services while pursuing an injunction. They won’t be able to do so forever, but private donations have a tendency to skyrocket during times of opposition.
Stay tuned, y’all.
(Via New York Times & Texas Tribune)
Just sent PP in Texas $50. May again next month. Fuck thes einsame religious nutbags. They are definitely gonna lose in court because they are clearly defying a SC ruling, so… fuck ’em. Theyy’ll lose in court, after wasting millions in Texas taxperer dollars, and PP’s private donations will skyrocket, and they’ll still get their $3 million from Medicaid. These folks dont know when to quit or give it a rest.
These people who all of us hard working people support to begin with, need to STOP having kids they can’t afford, and have ZERO Clue how to raise! Buy those condoms at F’n Wal-Mart!!!!
and if y’all forget to wear condoms from F’n Wal-Mart, we only care about your fetus until it’s born!! After that, screw your family and your kids!! Let them grow up to be criminals and/or socially dependent on handouts!! Then we can complain some more even though we didn’t let you terminate the pregnancy while you had the chance!! And then tell your dumb-a$$ kids to get off my lawn!!!
As a born, raised and still-living-in-Texas person: Fuck Texas to tears. There are some good people here, but then it’s a bunch of loud mouthed religious dumb fucks, who haven’t read any book much less the bible they are thumping, riding around in their giant ass trucks and complaining about how their tax dollars are used to support Mexicans and Muslims, while living off their social security, disability, medicare, medicaid and food stamps. FUCK. TEXAS. TO. TEARS.
You shut your mouth about us and our giant ass trucks. Everything else you said is fair dinkum.
THEY TOOK OUR JOBS!
None of this money was being used for abortions, by law it could not be. It was used to provide cancer screenings and STI testing/testing to poor women. Only 3% of Planned Parenthood’s services are abortion. 38% are STI testing/treatment, 33% are providing contraception, and 15% are cancer screenings.
And by cutting off a major provider of contraception to low-income women, the state of Texas has almost certainly guaranteed that the demand for abortions will INCREASE because of this, not decrease. Oh, and some women will definitely die needlessly of cancer. But hey, that’s neither here nor there.
Well they think they’re sinners who deserve it so why would they care what happens ?
“The organization has maintained that the videos in question were deceptively edited.”
It aggravates me to no end when the contents of this video are presented as open discussion. The videos have been thoroughly debunked and the two individuals responsible for the videos were indicted on two separate charges relating to their actions in the video.