The fallout of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual assault convictions includes allegations of a far more wide-ranging, even systematic, pattern of covering up sexual misconduct at Michigan State University, and the forced resignation of USA Gymnastics’ board. On Tuesday, these consequences grew even larger when Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state law enforcement agency to open an investigation into Karolyi Ranch, the training camp located in Huntsville, Texas used by the nation’s top gymnasts.

According to ESPN, USA Gymnastics severed ties with the Karolyi Ranch earlier this month after victim impact statements at Nassar’s sentencing revealed he had assaulted multiple victims while they were training there. On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott announced the state’s own investigation in a letter to the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety:

“The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gutwrenching,” Abbott wrote in his letter. “Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less.”

At his sentencing, several of Nassar’s victims said he gained their trust by playing the “good cop” to the legendarily demanding coaches, as well as ranch co-owners Bela and Marta Karolyi. Parents were not allowed to stay with their children while they were training at the ranch.

