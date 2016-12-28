The Texas GOP has already thrown down the gauntlet on bathroom bills, abortion, and planned parenthood. Now, they may be coming for divorce. Fort Worth representative Matt Krause (shown above with Ted Cruz in 2014) has filed a one-page bill that arrives with one mission — to make divorce much harder (than it already is, emotionally speaking) for Texans. He wants to end the leading category of divorce filings, no-fault, for the entire state.
Divorce isn’t something that people generally enter into lightly, but the no-fault option allows people in Texas (and many other states) to dissolve a marriage without a drawn-out legal process, so couples can simply divide up their property and go their separate ways. Krause — who is married with at least five kids, according to his Facebook page — believes no-fault splits have led to the breakdown of family unit:
“I think we’ve done a terrible job, sometimes in our own lives and own quarters, of making sure we do what we can to strengthen the family. I think this goes a long way in doing that. I think people have seen the negative effects of divorce and the breakdown of the family for a long time. I think this could go some way in reversing that trend.”
Lawmakers may consider the bill in early 2017, along with another bill (also filed by Krause) that would extend the divorce waiting period from 60 to 180 days. That’s sure to make the process more expensive in addition to acting as an additional deterrent. Krause stresses that the elimination of no-fault divorce will grant some “due process” for any married person who doesn’t wish to divorce their spouse.
Actual question — are there really that many people who would dig their heels if their spouse wanted a divorce? People will always argue about property and child custody, of course, but it’s pretty sketchy to try and force people to stay married. However, other existing Texas filing categories (including adultery, abandonment, cruelty, and a felony conviction) will presumably remain untouched. Proving those grounds isn’t always easy, but whatever, Texas.
(Via KXAN in Austin)
Yea! Christians trying to legislate morality again. That always works out so well.
Well if the Catholic Church is going to be too spineless to keep up the tradition of enforcing the continuation of terrible marriages, somebody has to step up to the plate.
Mrs. Krause must’ve caught him doing something.
The only “winner” in a divorce is a lawyer. And this bullshit looks like it’ll help them and continue to hurt those wishing for a divorce.
I’ve never been divorced. But I’ve seen situations where it is better for both parties to walk away and let each other live. But(t) fuck all that, I guess.
Obviously a ploy to have a “cause” for when he runs for higher office.
I guarantee that this guy fucks prostitutes. The more they wave the Bible around in public, the bigger an immoral sleazeball they are behind closed doors.
Male or female?
If I had to guess, pre-op female, so both.
Nah, this dude is probably all about bondage involving ass to mouth.
The folks in Texas get what they vote for.
Male or female?
Not enough clicks with the original headline?
Breitbart wants you back. They miss you and they think it will all work out if you just sit down for a heart to heart.
Clearly something that shouldn’t be left to individuals. One thing the world needs now is the government to decide when individuals can get divorced or not.
Repubs are all about small government and individual liberty unless it’s something that they think might make Jeebus sad, in which case it’s giant government micromanaging your life in the name of our Lord and Savior.
funny, in that Reagan was the first to introduce the no fault clause as governor of california.
Also gave amnesty to 4 million immigrants.
Why do they still like that guy….oh yeah because he turned a blind eye while cocaine was being sold in my city to finance an illegal operation. Causing genocide on the streets of LA in the early 80’s……thats right
That’s dumb and his reasons are dumb. The only thing it will accomplish is encouraging mudslinging in divorce court. People will not stay together simply because he insists someone take the blame. What an idiot
Devil’s Advocate: maybe a lotta people won’t enter a marriage so lightly now
Logic Advocate: that’s not for someone else to decide.
It’s not saying who can or can’t get married, it’ll make people consider their decision more beforehand. It’s like the equivalent of removing a safety net, why is that such a travesty?
Fuck Texas. That is all.