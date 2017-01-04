Here Are The Companies Supporting BLM

A Texas Teen Who Was Slammed Into The Ground By A Cop At A Pool Party Sues For $5 Million

01.04.17 1 hour ago

A June 2015 pool party in McKinney, Texas ended with a cop storming the scene and pulling a gun on unarmed teens. Officer Eric Casebolt reportedly responded to a disturbance at a pool party, which took place an affluent suburban neighborhood. Amateur video showed Casebolt literally somersaulting into the frame before tossing a teenage girl into the ground. He then pinned her down with his knee while she cried for her mother.

The entire incident was a frightening one, and although Casebolt was placed on administrative leave, a grand jury declined to indict him a month later. Fast forward to now, and Dajerria Becton, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, is suing for $5 million. She names Casebolt in legal papers along with the city of McKinney and its police department:

“… D.B. she could do nothing (but) cry out in pain and repeatedly beg for her ‘Momma’ as she endured the pain inflicted upon her by Defendant Casebolt’s physical assault,” the lawsuit reportedly reads.

The Bectons allege that Casebolt “violated the girl’s constitutional rights by using excessive force and holding her without probable cause,” according to the Dallas newspaper. The family also says the city and police department are to blame for the girl’s injuries because officers have not been trained adequately.

Becton and her guardian allege that the officer wasn’t trained properly, which allegedly led to the officer injuring Becton’s back and yanking on her braids. However, the PD fired back with a statement that insisted that the city “prides itself in cultivating the highest standards of training and professionalism for our officers.” The department also believes Casebolt’s actions can withstand this lawsuit.

The original (and disturbing) video of the incident can be seen here.

(Via Houston Chronicle & Dallas News)

