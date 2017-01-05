In The End North Carolina Punished Itself With The Hb2 Law

Now Texas And Virginia Lawmakers Are Trying To Pass Laws Restricting Transgender People’s Use Of Public Bathrooms

01.05.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Two states, Virginia and Texas, are on the brink of introducing bills in their states that would potentially limit rights of transgender people. The language in each bill is a bit different, but both would require people to use restrooms based upon their sex at birth. Both bills are similar to the wave of legislature that arrived last year over 20 states, including Texas (which is hoping to add even more restrictive language).

In Virginia, the bathroom bill (Physical Privacy Act) introduced by Del. Robert G. Marshall (R-Prince William), would regulate transgender people from using restrooms at highway rest stops, government buildings, and schools. However, the proposed law does not prohibit a government entity from offering a private accommodation or a “single-occupancy restroom.” Marshall said this is merely an issue of safety and not discrimination, as he said he fears anyone will just freely enter a bathroom: “Some guys will use anything to make a move on some teenage girls or women. Mere separation of the sexes should not be considered discrimination.”

Over in Texas, the state’s bathroom bill (Women’s Privacy Act) is being introduced with a “safety” justification as well, but the bill mainly states that men are forbidden from entering a women’s restroom. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said the bill is a top priority, and he echoed Marshall’s sentiments that the state is only looking out for people’s safety:

“Transgender people have obviously been going into the ladies’ room for a long time, and there hasn’t been an issue that I know of. But if laws are passed by cities and counties and school districts that allow men to go into a bathroom because of the way they feel, we will not be able to stop sexual predators from taking advantage of that law, like sexual predators take advantage of the internet.”

Transgender rights have been under fire recently, after North Carolina (and many other states) spent 2016 arguing over where people can go to the bathroom. The two new bills are still in their infancy and may not ultimately be passed, but the subject clearly isn’t over. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been coy about his feelings toward the LGBT community, which only brings more ambiguity to whether future bills like these could pass.

(Via The Washington Post & ABC-KVUE)

TAGSbathroom billsLGBTTEXASVIRGINIA

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP