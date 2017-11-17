Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Both Sean Hannity and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the latter speaking on behalf of the White House, have now said that we should leave it up to the people of Alabama to decide the fate of GOP senate candidate Roy Moore, who has now been accused of sexual misconduct by six women who allege that the former judge made advances on them as teens. Coincidentally, The Daily Show sent correspondent Michael Kosta down south to see just what people in Alabama think of Roy Moore, and the answers are depressingly unsurprising — given that Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, still commands only a slight lead in the polls.

The first two women that Kosta speaks with think that Moore is the real victim here, and feel bad for him. Another gentleman reasoned that really, the accusations are “he said, she said,” when in reality, Kosta pointed out that it’s more like “he said, she said, she said, she said, she said.” Another provided an interesting and entirely grounded in reality theory that the accusers were being paid $50,000 to come forward. Yet somehow, most of the people Kosta spoke to were suspicious of the media and what they consider to be “fake news.”

Although this is obviously only a small segment of voters, we can probably all agree with Kosta when he says at the end, “Good luck, Alabama.”