‘The Daily Show’ Went To Alabama For Unsurprising Reactions To The Roy Moore Sexual Misconduct Scandal

#The Daily Show
News & Culture Writer
11.17.17

Both Sean Hannity and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the latter speaking on behalf of the White House, have now said that we should leave it up to the people of Alabama to decide the fate of GOP senate candidate Roy Moore, who has now been accused of sexual misconduct by six women who allege that the former judge made advances on them as teens. Coincidentally, The Daily Show sent correspondent Michael Kosta down south to see just what people in Alabama think of Roy Moore, and the answers are depressingly unsurprising — given that Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, still commands only a slight lead in the polls.

The first two women that Kosta speaks with think that Moore is the real victim here, and feel bad for him. Another gentleman reasoned that really, the accusations are “he said, she said,” when in reality, Kosta pointed out that it’s more like “he said, she said, she said, she said, she said.” Another provided an interesting and entirely grounded in reality theory that the accusers were being paid $50,000 to come forward. Yet somehow, most of the people Kosta spoke to were suspicious of the media and what they consider to be “fake news.”

Although this is obviously only a small segment of voters, we can probably all agree with Kosta when he says at the end, “Good luck, Alabama.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Daily Show
TAGSmichael kostaRoy MooreTHE DAILY SHOW

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP