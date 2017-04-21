Bill O'Reilly Accused Of Racism Over Comment

The Daily Show’ Presents A Glimpse Of How Bill O’Reilly’s Replacements Are Carrying His Torch

04.21.17 40 mins ago

As Sarah Palin pointed out to Jake Tapper earlier on Thursday, Fox News needs to change their environment and culture following the departure of Bill O’Reilly. The former host was fired after the backlash to reports of past sexual allegations and settlements from both the network and O’Reilly himself that totaled $13 million. The host was still defiant on his way out and Fox reshuffled their lineup, something many in late night noticed when addressing the shakeup over the past few days. Stephen Colbert couldn’t help getting one more celebratory jab in at O’Reilly, but The Daily Show decided to take a different route by shining some light on those replacing O’Reilly in primetime.

