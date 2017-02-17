#TrumpImpeachment Party Brings Up Old Trump Tweet

‘The Daily Show’ Fittingly Calls The President ‘Hurricane Trump’ Following His Wild Press Conference

Managing Editor, Trending
02.17.17

Most of the late night talk shows were forced to shuffle and re-write their opening bits on Thursday thanks to Trump’s surreal press conference. The presser was a roller coaster of weird tangents and standout moments, prompting Trevor Noah to dub the president “Hurricane Trump.” From claiming that his administration is fine-tuned machine, going to battle against members of the press once again, attempting to educate the crowd on uranium, and reminding us all that a nuclear holocaust is a very bad thing.

If there was ever a time to dub a person a hurricane, this might be it. It also might be a little nod to today’s Time magazine cover, so who knows.

TAGSdonald trumpTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP