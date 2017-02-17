Most of the late night talk shows were forced to shuffle and re-write their opening bits on Thursday thanks to Trump’s surreal press conference. The presser was a roller coaster of weird tangents and standout moments, prompting Trevor Noah to dub the president “Hurricane Trump.” From claiming that his administration is fine-tuned machine, going to battle against members of the press once again, attempting to educate the crowd on uranium, and reminding us all that a nuclear holocaust is a very bad thing.

If there was ever a time to dub a person a hurricane, this might be it. It also might be a little nod to today’s Time magazine cover, so who knows.