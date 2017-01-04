Trump And Putin: Besties Or Perfect Strangers?

‘The Daily Show’ Sees Russia’s Lack Of Retaliation Against The United States As The Ultimate Retaliation

01.04.17 1 hour ago

Folks left and right have been showing their surprise at Vladimir Putin’s lack of retaliation to President Obama’s actions against Russia and its diplomats, but Trevor Noah knows to read between the lines when it comes to such things. The Daily Show host knows that having to stay in Russia is likely punishment on its own, making Putin’s lack of action a little more sinister. Not only that, but inviting the diplomat children to the Kremlin for Christmas? Also not all its cracked up to be for Noah, pointing out the cameras and tape recorders you’re likely to find stuffed into the gifts found under the tree.

TAGSdonald trumpTHE DAILY SHOWVLADIMIR PUTIN

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP