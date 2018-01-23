Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Megyn Kelly started off her week on Monday morning by adding fuel to the fire in her months-long feud with Jane Fonda. The controversy started back in September, when — while interviewing Fonda and her costar Robert Redford about their film Our Souls at Night — Kelly grilled the 80-year-old actress over having had plastic surgery. Fonda went on to blast Kelly over the line of questioning, and when she reignited the drama at Sundance over the weekend Kelly finally felt the need to respond, boasting that she had no regrets about the interview and calling Fonda’s anti-war propaganda past into question.

The reception to Kelly’s scathing response has been mixed, but the ladies of The View pulled no punches by addressing the controversy head-on Tuesday morning. Cutting back from the clip of Kelly claiming that Fonda “has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Whoopi Goldberg looked directly into the camera and bluntly said, “Nor do you.”

Even Joy Behar was incredulous that Kelly would drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation, suggesting that maybe people should be a little more outraged about the war itself rather than a protest by an actress who has since apologized for her actions.

Sunny Hostin pretty much hit the nail right on the head by observing, “What bothered me is that I’ve never seen a journalist do something like that,” which promoted Behar to crack, “Who’s a journalist?”

“The reason you don’t see it is because journalists are not supposed to be the story,” remarked guest panelist Ann Curry. “We’re supposed to be — and, I think it’s a struggle for everyone to be — but we’re supposed to be humble. We’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shone a light on other stories, I mean there are so many stories that we’re not covering, and to take time, with this … it’s not journalism.”

Valid points all around, but perhaps Behar put it best by quipping, “Jane should have just said to her, ‘And how much work have you had, b*tch?'”