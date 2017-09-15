Getty Image

British investigators were still sorting through the evidence left behind by an improvised bomb attack on the London tube this morning when President Trump hopped on Twitter to effectively declare that he had cracked the case. The POTUS called the perpetrators “loser terrorists” and implied that they were radicalized Muslims. Theresa May clapped back, slamming Trump for speculating and hindering the investigation by jumping to conclusions. Here’s what she said about Trump piping up before Scotland Yard could finish their investigation:

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation. The police and the security services are obviously doing all the work to discover the full circumstances of this cowardly attack.”

Trump had implied that the U.K. has been soft on terror and that Scotland Yard could have prevented the attack but let the perpetrator slip through their fingers. “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist,” he tweeted. “These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” It’s not clear why the President assumed that or what inspired the surety of his comments.

London police spokesperson tells CNN Trump’s comment is “pure speculation, given we don’t know who's involved. Any speculation is unhelpful” https://t.co/ApcgWgiXfu — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 15, 2017