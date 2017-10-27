A Third Woman Alleges That George H.W. Bush Groped Her

Getty Image

As the allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up, horrific stories about other men abusing their power to sexually assault women have been rolling in at an alarming rate as well. While this trend continued with men in the entertainment industry, including photographer Terry Richardson and director James Toback, it also expanding into the political sphere as well. While veteran political journalist Mark Halperin is facing accusations of sexual assault, a third woman has come forward to say that former president George H.W. Bush groped her back in 2014.

Following in the brave footsteps of actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick, writer Christina Baker Kline wrote an essay for Slate detailing her sexual assault at the hands of Bush. While attending the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy fundraiser in 2014, Kline met Bush and the situation played out in a similar fashion as the two other accusations: during a photo op, Bush made his go-to joke about his favorite book before grabbing Kline’s backside.