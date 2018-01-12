DISTURBING TREND: Teens are EATING TIDE DETERGENT PODS and posting the video on social media. pic.twitter.com/f27rnq432A — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) January 12, 2018

There may be no escape from Trump’s denying his “sh*thole countries” remark (while confirmation is ongoing), but there is a weird detour in the news cycle that involves … Tide Pods? Specifically, the story involves reports of teens eating the detergent-filled devices, which sounds like an even worse idea than the Condom Challenge of yesteryear. Yet as the above ABC News clip insists, the Tide Pod Challenge is a very real thing, and a handy compilation is sitting on YouTube for anyone who wants to see people, uh, chewing Tide Pods.

As a result, there are tons of headlines about the danger of this inexplicable trend. ABC News reports that 10 deaths have resulted since the highly-concentrated doses of detergent became available on the market. USA Today notes that eating these pods can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and breathing difficulties. And Tide is warning consumers, “They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant as a joke.”

Meanwhile, people are struggling to understand why this could possibly be a thing. Sadly, there appears to be no conclusive answer, but people are trying…



One day you think you’re cool and hip and then all of a sudden the kids start eating tide pods and you’re ancient and understand nothing — Alex Gibson (@AlexVGibson) January 9, 2018

stop eating tide pods and do drugs you fucking losers — ᴠɪɴᴄᴇɴᴛ (@vinnycrack) January 12, 2018

The first two news headlines I read today were “President refers to African countries as “shithole countries” and “Laundry detergent manufacturers beg Americans to stop eating Tide Pods” Welcome to America in 2018. — Nate Blasdell (@nateismfof) January 12, 2018

Kids are eating tide pods for views on the internet…. I’m not sure we as a human race have a ton of time left. — Colin 〽️owgli (@ColinDieden) January 12, 2018

I have over 1000 Twitter followers.

It's not that special, but it's also not nothing.

I should use my reach to make the world a better place.

So, hey…

Don't eat #TidePods. — Rob (@RobertWiesehan) January 12, 2018

Kids: Don't eat Tide Pods… — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 12, 2018

now that i have ur attention i would like to point out the fact people are eating tide pods and the internet is just accepting it. what the fuck — John Frey (@futureteenmom) January 10, 2018

Indeed, 2018 is a very strange year already, and it’s only January.

2017: we eat ass

2018: we eat tide pods — Matthew Chevalier (@mattchevster) January 12, 2018

