‘Time’ Magazine’s 2017 ‘Person Of The Year’ Is The #MeToo Movement

After publicly bickering with the President of the United States over his claims that he had been asked to be the Time 2017 Person of the Year and a shortlist that admittedly included Trump himself along with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, Kim Jung Un, Colin Kaepernick, China’s President Xi Jinping, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, among others — the publication has finally revealed its cover. And it’s official, the Silence Breakers, or, the #MeToo movement are the 2017 Time Person of the Year.

The movement largely began with the outing of Harvey Weinstein as an alleged sexual predator in a bombshell report by the New York Times, which included interviews from several high profile actresses who had stories about the famed Hollywood director. The scope has since widened as women (and men) from all walks of media and politics have widened the scope with their own stories of predatory men in power, such as Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken, Danny Masterson, and many others. The movement has sent a clear message to men, perhaps for the first time in history, that this type of abuse will not be tolerated in modern society.

Having the Silence Breakers as Person of the Year also comes at a very apt time, as Donald Trump — who came in as a runner up — has been accused of and has even brazenly admitted to groping and harassing over one dozen women.