Two Prominent Trump Supporters Who Helped Bankroll Breitbart Bought A Stake in Time Inc.

Last week brought us perhaps the most clear example of President Trump’s disdain for and neediness toward the media when it was discovered that several of his golf resorts display a fake Time magazine with him on the cover. Time asked Trump to take the fake covers down, but that isn’t stopping some big-time Republican donors from (maybe) making the cover a reality by buying up part of the magazine’s parent company.

According to the New York Post, Robert Mercer, whose daughter Rebekah is also a major Republican donor, bought a 2.51 percent stake in Time, Inc. earlier this year. Mercer is not a media novice either; he is also an investor in Breitbart News, the right-wing news site run by Steve Bannon before he decamped to join the Trump campaign and now has a position in the White House. The Post says that Mercer might try to buy up more of Time, Inc. but is quick to say it might not be a politically motivated investment as the company publishes a number of other titles.

The Post points out though that National Enquirer publisher David Pecker and other American Media magazines is also interested in buying Time, Inc. which would undoubtedly be a politically motivated move. Pecker and Trump appear have a very close relationship and Trump reportedly threatened MSNBC host Joe Scarborough with an unflattering Enquirer story unless Scarborough apologized to the President for some unknown offense.

