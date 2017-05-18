MORE: Several pedestrians struck by car that jumped onto sidewalk in Times Square, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/M7UbwwdYp7 pic.twitter.com/zt78ewvdzf — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2017

Around noon local time, what Reuters described as a “speeding vehicle” plowed through several pedestrians on the sidewalk at Times Square in New York. Witnesses told the news outlet at least 10 people were injured in the incident, and many others tweeting about the events in real time — including 24 News anchor David Shuster — say at least one person was killed. Photos taken from the scene and posted to social media reveal a body (which was struck in front of the Reuters building) on the sidewalk, covered in white canvassing and encircled by NYPD officers. FDNY later tweeted the number of injured persons was 13.

Witnesses and others nearby the incident and its immediate aftermath first brought attention to it on Twitter.

Just announced building I'm in on Times Square in lockdown because a car mowed down pedestrians. I'm fine, but praying. — Ray Hennessey (@Hennesseyedit) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017