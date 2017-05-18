A Driver Reportedly ‘Lost Control’ And Plowed Through Pedestrians At Times Square, Killing One Person

News & Entertainment Writer
05.18.17

Around noon local time, what Reuters described as a “speeding vehicle” plowed through several pedestrians on the sidewalk at Times Square in New York. Witnesses told the news outlet at least 10 people were injured in the incident, and many others tweeting about the events in real time — including 24 News anchor David Shuster — say at least one person was killed. Photos taken from the scene and posted to social media reveal a body (which was struck in front of the Reuters building) on the sidewalk, covered in white canvassing and encircled by NYPD officers. FDNY later tweeted the number of injured persons was 13.

Witnesses and others nearby the incident and its immediate aftermath first brought attention to it on Twitter.

