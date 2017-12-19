Getty Image

The current climate has made sexual misconduct an unavoidable subject in Hollywood, and while Matt Damon is promoting Downsized by setting mouths agape with his own questionable comments regarding Harvey Weinstein, a very graphic account has emerged regarding former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller. The Daily Beast has published a collection of harrowing claims from a former college girlfriend of Miller known only as “Sarah.” She detailed multiple instances where the pair entered consensual relations that allegedly turned brutally violent, and Sarah’s story is corroborated by witnesses.

Sarah told the Beast that, on one occasion, Miller started “shaking me violently” and then punched her in the mouth, fracturing a tooth, while they had sex. Although she remembers the incident quite vividly, Sarah says that Miller claimed that she had simply injured herself during a drunken fall. On another occasion, she accuses him of nonconsensual penetration, both anally and with a beer bottle, after a party during a “‘five-hour’ ordeal” that she says began as consensual sex but turned into a nightmare overheard by roommates: