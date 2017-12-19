T.J. Miller Has Been Accused Of Punching, Choking, And Sexually Assaulting A Woman

12.19.17 5 Comments

The current climate has made sexual misconduct an unavoidable subject in Hollywood, and while Matt Damon is promoting Downsized by setting mouths agape with his own questionable comments regarding Harvey Weinstein, a very graphic account has emerged regarding former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller. The Daily Beast has published a collection of harrowing claims from a former college girlfriend of Miller known only as “Sarah.” She detailed multiple instances where the pair entered consensual relations that allegedly turned brutally violent, and Sarah’s story is corroborated by witnesses.

Sarah told the Beast that, on one occasion, Miller started “shaking me violently” and then punched her in the mouth, fracturing a tooth, while they had sex. Although she remembers the incident quite vividly, Sarah says that Miller claimed that she had simply injured herself during a drunken fall. On another occasion, she accuses him of nonconsensual penetration, both anally and with a beer bottle, after a party during a “‘five-hour’ ordeal” that she says began as consensual sex but turned into a nightmare overheard by roommates:

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked.

“I was fully paralyzed,” Sarah continued.

Sarah claimed that she was “choking audibly” — to the point that her roommates could hear what was happening and rushed over to knock on her bedroom. Sarah said she then got up and walked to her door in a robe, and one of her roommates asked if everything was OK.

