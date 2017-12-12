‘Today’ Show Ratings Are Way Up After Matt Lauer’s Firing

NBC

After NBC fired Matt Lauer from Today last month, it came out that many individuals at the network may have known about his predatory behavior for quite some time, but brushed it under the carpet being that Lauer was their star anchor. Without an immediate replacement, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been co-anchoring since Lauer was ousted — and to add literal insult to injury, as a result the ratings for Today have skyrocketed for the second consecutive week now.

According to Page Six, Today has now surpassed Good Morning America — which saw its own sexual misconduct scandal break shortly before Lauer’s — with the show’s first two hours winning over the highly coveted 25 to 54 demographic as well as overall audiences for the first time since the weeks of December 12 and 19 in late 2016.

“Today” captured an average of nearly 1.64 million people between the ages of 25 and 54 for the week ended December 8th, according to Nielsen and an average of nearly 4.58 million viewers overall. Meanwhile, “GMA” lured an average of nearly 1.38 million people between 25 and 54 during the time period, along with an average of nearly 4.38 million overall. CBS’ “CBS This Morning” lured an average of 916,000 viewers between 25 and 54 and approximately 3.57 million viewers in total, Nielsen said.

It’s possible that the numbers could be the result of renewed interest in the show in the wake of Lauer’s firing and could eventually go back to normal, but time will tell.

(Via Page Six)