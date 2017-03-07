Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In an effort to show that the Trumpcare health plan is completely different (and therefore better) than Obamacare, both Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Health Secretary Tom Price stressed that the new version can be printed on less paper than its predecessor. Yes, Price literally pointed at a stack of papers to prove that the GOP’s version, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), is better because it is a quicker read than Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

There didn’t seem to be a hint of sarcasm or joking in Price’s voice, as he truly claimed that stack size represents an improvement over Obamacare. The chuckling from a reporter in the background didn’t help matters:

“I’m glad [Sean Spicer] pointed out the bill is on the table there. Notice how thick that is. Some of you will recall I actually turned the pages and went through that piece of legislation in a YouTube. We are making certain, the process, the decisions that are going to be made by the federal government, but are going to be made by patients, families, and doctors.”

Here are the two stacks of paper side by side for comparison. Obamacare documents are on the right, and the GOP’s replacement is on the left:

CNN

Price said the goal of the bill (which doesn’t have an Obamacare nickname yet) is to decrease premiums. When pressed on whether the bill includes the Obama-era promise that patients can keep their current doctors, Price dodged: “Our goal is absolutely to make certain that individuals have the opportunity to select their physician.”