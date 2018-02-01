FOX NEWS

Tomi Lahren has said a lot of things over her years as a Blaze host and Fox News contributor. She blamed Tide Pods for being the “breakdown of the American family.” She called herself “American AF.” And she warned of a “black market for toilet paper” if someone like Bernie Sanders is elected president.

But there’s one thing we’ve never heard her say: I’m sorry. Until now.

Following the State of the Union address, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) issued a rebuttal to President Trump’s speech. He also had something on the side of his mouth, but that’s not what Lahren focused on. She uploaded two videos to Instagram while Kennedy spoke, calling him a “nasty little ginger” and telling her followers, “If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp d*ck’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it, because it was pathetic, and it was embarrassing. Oh my God.” She also tweeted a photo of Kennedy next to Caitlyn Jenner and asked, “Is it just me or does Joe Kennedy III look a helluva lot like pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner?”

Lahren never apologized for calling Beyonce and Colin Kaepernick “police-hating” and “police- and America-hating,” respectively, but she did express remorse for her comments about Kennedy. “My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that,” she tweeted. “I got too upset. I sincerely apologize.”