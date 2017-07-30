Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tomi Lahren and Chelsea Handler had their highly-touted showdown at Politicon on Saturday evening, though they probably ended up finding more common ground than actually sparring back and forth. That doesn’t meant that Lahren came away looking better than she has in the past, especially considering she just finished joining behind Trump’s confusing decision to ban — or at least tweet about banning — transgender people from serving the military. It was a topic during the discussion where the conservative host remained true to her persona, prompting a few groans from the audience. But she also prompted a little confusion too at certain points in the chat, like the moment she spent a chunk of time railing against Obamacare but then admitted she is benefiting from it:

“Luckily, I am 24, so I am still on my parents’ plan.”

She then echoed the Trump sentiment that Obamacare is in a death spiral, prompting Handler to snap back that Trump and others are “sabotaging” the act and should be doing “whatever we can to make the system that’s in place thrive.”