Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a lengthy legal battle with TheBlaze following her dismissal, allegedly due to her pro-choice comments on The View, millennial provocateur Tomi Lahren has made her way around with pro-Trump organizations and a high-profile chat with Chelsea Handler. Now she’s landed at Fox News, making her debut on Sean Hannity’s show Thursday. And with her arrival, she’s already caused a stir by suggesting that the reason Fox News keeps yanking on the Clinton email chain is because other outlets won’t lay off the probe into Russia. While verbally sparring with Geraldo Rivera over claims that the email coverage is “nothing,” Lahren seemed to let the cat out of the bag for some people: