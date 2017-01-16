Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Self-described “worst nightmare” Tomi Lahren quickly amassed a strong following online and on conservative media outlets before and after her appearance on The Daily Show. Yet her recent crusade against the mispronunciation of her first and last names has turned the conservative darling into something of a linchpin for Twitter jokes in recent weeks. Hence why Fox News’ chief Asian-American stereotypes correspondent Jesse Watters invited Lahren onto his Sunday night show to finally set the record straight. The bit was merely meant to introduce Watters’ interview with Lahren, but the rather unfortunate word she chose to explain her last name’s proper pronunciation dominated the inevitable response.

“Your name,” Watters began with a smile, “it’s spelled in a strange Texas way. I don’t get it. How do you correctly pronounce your name?” En lieu of any kind of smile whatsoever, Lahren explained “it’s ‘Tomi’ like the boy’s name” and “‘Lahren’ like laryngitis.” As in, her last name sounds like an inflammation of the larynx.

Even Watters was quick to point out the possible negative implications of his guest’s word choice, asking “that’s the word you’re going to use for people to recall your name? Laryngitis? Okay, that’s memorable.” To Lahren’s credit, however, she noted “they’re calling me a lot worse on Twitter, trust me” — alluding to the social media platform’s jokier (and far less humorous) re-interpretations of her name’s unique spelling and pronunciation.

