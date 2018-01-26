Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren has never held back her contempt for the “younger generation,” and now, she’s doubling down on that sentiment while attempting to explain the trend that cannot be explained — the Tide Pod Challenge. Like every other adult and many teens, no one understands why youths have been scrambling to shove high-concentration detergent packs into their mouths for social media bragging rights. Yet Lahren wants to make sense of something that can never make sense. So, she turned this into a political issue on the latest edition of Fox News Insider:

“The Tide Pod Challenge couldn’t possibly be political, could it? Actually, yes it is. It’s just the latest symptom of a larger problem — the breakdown of the American family. It’s what happens when kids aren’t taught boundaries, respect, consequences or logic.”

Lahren then launched into a lecture about permissive parenting, and her words arrive with jazz hands while lamenting teens’ ability to “express themselves.” She also comes down hard on those parents whose children can’t tell the difference between “sane and insane” long enough to not poison themselves. “Parents used to wash their kids’ mouths out with soap, and now they’re eating it,” she declares. “Is this really where we are? Pay attention and do better!”

She may have a point. Yet Lahren’s parents might also be a little … inattentive, for they’re helping her benefit from Obamacare while she consistently rails against it. Oh well, Tomi’s gonna Tomi.

(Via Fox News)