Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren has never held back her contempt for the “younger generation,” and now, she’s doubling down on that sentiment while attempting to explain the trend that cannot be explained — the Tide Pod Challenge. Like every other adult and many teens, no one understands why youths have been scrambling to shove high-concentration detergent packs into their mouths for social media bragging rights. Yet Lahren wants to make sense of something that can never make sense. So, she turned this into a political issue on the latest edition of Fox News Insider:
“The Tide Pod Challenge couldn’t possibly be political, could it? Actually, yes it is. It’s just the latest symptom of a larger problem — the breakdown of the American family. It’s what happens when kids aren’t taught boundaries, respect, consequences or logic.”
Lahren then launched into a lecture about permissive parenting, and her words arrive with jazz hands while lamenting teens’ ability to “express themselves.” She also comes down hard on those parents whose children can’t tell the difference between “sane and insane” long enough to not poison themselves. “Parents used to wash their kids’ mouths out with soap, and now they’re eating it,” she declares. “Is this really where we are? Pay attention and do better!”
She may have a point. Yet Lahren’s parents might also be a little … inattentive, for they’re helping her benefit from Obamacare while she consistently rails against it. Oh well, Tomi’s gonna Tomi.
(Via Fox News)
There’s no way in hell I’m watching her so someone tell me how she explains “the breakdown of the American family” as political? Is it only liberal families that have broken down because of liberal reasons?
Tammy and the GOP only care about this b/c if people die from it, it reduces their voter base.
Zing!
how the fuck is the “breakdown of American values” and “kids aren’t taught boundaries, respect, consequences or logic” political?
Tomi truly is a fucking moron…
“Now the left, which dictates popular culture, brainwashes people into believing 64 gender options are up for selection, everything is free, Beyonce is a God queen and eating detergent is funny”
I would say I’m shocked…but nah, that’s just this clown schtick
This makes her tweets from college even funnier considering she was too lazy to get a real job but her mom got her one at her shop or whatever which was “chill” she says.
Is that a familial breakdown tomi? Parents didn’t push you hard enough to even get a real job, or…you know, be a decent person.. so you decided ah well, being a paid to be a puppet and spew garbage works just fine too.
Fuuuuuuuuck offfffffff.
WOULD BANG
who cares
Kids will do stupid shit to impress their friends forever. Sniffing glue must’ve been due to the mainstream acceptance of blue jeans over tweed slacks.
She’s not wrong that a decrease in traditional families, namely two-parent households, has had negative effects, but this is not one of them.
The fact that she resembles someone on PornHub, if enough for me. Look how far Jenny McCarthy went
That’s why the female contingent on Fox News is all bottle-blondes that looked like they came in second place in a Miss Georgia pageant, with 17 layers of makeup and legs on full display for their white Viagra-popping 70 year old viewing audience.
Lack of an edit button hurts my feels. Subtract an a before it says paid. Point remains though.
People have always been dumb, are currently dumb, and will always be dumb. The high ratings of Fox News offer us constant confirmation of that fact.
Her brain is a tide pod.
[youtu.be]
Fox News….how dare you politicize gun violence. You know what is political though….Tide Pods.
Maybe these kids are trying to scrub their insides clean from all the pollutants they have had to endure over their lifetime? Ah hell, who am I kidding. These are just regular kids that are a byproduct of The United States Of Failure. :)