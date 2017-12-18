For The Second Time In Two Years, Track Palin Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Nearly two years after Sarah Palin suggested that Obama was to blame for her eldest son’s 2016 domestic abuse arrest, Track Palin is in trouble again. According to CBS affliate KTVA in Anchorage, Alaska, Track was arrested on multiple charges for felony burglary along with misdemeanor levels of assault and criminal mischief — all of which are related to an alleged domestic violence incident. The arrest occurred on Saturday night with Palin arraigned on Sunday morning. NBC News notes that Track remained in custody as of Sunday night at a pretrial facility in Palmer, Alaska.

Details on the alleged incident are scarce at this time, but Track’s latest arrest follows a January 2016 incident, for which he pleaded guilty on a misdemeanor charge involving a weapon, an AR-15 rifle, which he brandished while intoxicated. The other charges relating to that night, including those related to allegedly punching and kicking his girlfriend, were dropped with Track’s guilty plea. In addition, he allegedly threatened to kill himself with the rifle.

His mother, the one-and-only Sarah Palin, famously (while stumping for Trump) insinuated that Obama indirectly caused Track’s 2016 actions. She told a rally audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma that Track, a combat veteran, acquired Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Iraq while serving a year in 2008. Palin stated, “My son, like so many others, they come back a bit different, they come back hardened.” Following the 2016 incident, Track posted $1,500 bail, and it’s not clear why he still remains in custody (without posting bail) after his latest arrest. He’s due back in court on Tuesday morning.

