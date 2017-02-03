Texas Now Has The First Transgender Mayor In The State’s History

Collin county, a Texas suburb, is considered one of the state’s most conservative locales. That’s why its residents (and the state at large) probably didn’t expect this — the town of New Hope’s mayor coming out as transgender.

In an open letter on the town’s official website, Jess Herbst, who the Texas Observer reports took over the role of mayor (moving up from alderman) after the previous one had died, shared her experience with the town’s residents, first stating how important New Hope is to her and moving into an important message about trans visibility: