Is Racially Motivated Gun Violence Increasing?

Florida Memorial University Is Posthumously Grant A College Degree To Trayvon Martin

05.04.17 48 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

It has been more than five years since Trayvon Martin was killed by Florida resident George Zimmerman while he was innocently walking home with Skittles in his pocket and wearing a now-infamous hoodie. In his honor, Florida Memorial University is posthumously granting the slain teenager a college degree at this year’s ceremony. The university, which is where Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton attended school, will accept the award in his memory alongside his father Tracy Martin.

In a Facebook post, the Historically Black University said of the decision,

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts. Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation to Trayvon Martin. Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society.”

There will also be a fundraiser and private reception on behalf of the Trayvon Martin Foundation and FMU’s Department of Aviation and Safety. Before his death, one of Trayvon’s hopes was learning to fly or becoming an aviation mechanic so the honorary degree has a special significance. The ceremony will be held on May 13th.

Around The Web

TAGSTRAYVON MARTIN

Innovative Minds

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 12 hours ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 day ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP