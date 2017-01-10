Trevor Noah spent most of The Daily Show discussing Meryl Streep’s speech from the Golden Globes and the reactions that followed from all sides. He actually covers a lot of what has already been said about those reactions, particularly the surprise from the MMA community, but he highlighted a pretty grim truth with his second segment of the night.

The spark here is Trump’s claims that he never made fun of a disabled reporter on stage during his campaign, something that is instantly disproved when you watch the video of him doing it. His team has tried to spin it to the best of their ability, which comes into play at the end of the clip, but most of the lies that ensnare Trump at this moment and during his campaign are easily proven by the evidence that’s out there. But what happens when he enters office and that dries up? What happens when the official word is from Trump himself and not just some random tweets online.