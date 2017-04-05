What You Don't Know About One Of Trump's Key Advisors

Trevor Noah Wonders Whether ‘President Jared Kushner’ Leaves Anything Left For Trump To Do

04.05.17

Tuesday’s Daily Show featured the latest installment of Trevor Noah’s quest to discover who the real president is at the current time. Up to this point, we’ve seen Steve Bannon and Fox News take the title, but tonight brings us a man who literally married into his position next to Donald Trump. That would be Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and current director of the Office of American Innovation, climbing on the shoulder’s of giants to take the lead as the true ruler of the government. And judging from his list of duties and his current trek through the desert to defeat ISIS or offer them some “deal,” Kushner is earning his position as the shadow leader of the free world.

