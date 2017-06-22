Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Trevor Noah already spent time this week discussing the death of Philando Castile and how it reflects on the experience of being a black man in America. He added his own personal experience to the mix between commercial breaks during Tuesday’s episode, but the release of the dashcam footage that showed Castile’s death forced Noah to address the shooting on the air. While the situation was already grim enough to prompt Noah’s comments on the previous episode. Thanks to the release of the footage — four days after the officer involved was found not guilty — Noah’s comments carry even more weight and he admits that the situation finally broke him.

“You see so many of these videos and you start to get numb. But this one? Seeing the child, that little girl getting out the car after watching a man get killed. It broke my heart into a million pieces.”

As Noah points out, that’s a black father that is gone after being shot four times in front of his child while abiding by the law. He echoes the sentiments he shared with the audience during Tuesday’s episode, claiming that the verdict basically makes it officially reasonable to be afraid of someone because they are black. If they consider this self defense after watching the dashcam video and how the situation played out from start to finish, the host says the current trend of shootings is more depressing than he thought.