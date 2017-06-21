Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The death of Philando Castile happened nearly a year ago, but the outrage over the police shooting and eventual acquittal of the officer involved continues to burn. The release of dash cam footage on Tuesday — following the trial and acquittal of Jeronimo Yanez — only helped to strengthen critics who feel that Castile’s death was unjust and possibly murder. The footage does not fall in the favor of police, but it also isn’t the first or last time we will see such an incident take place.

That’s what seemed to inspire this clip from The Daily Show, where Trevor Noah discussed the incident, the newly released video, and how it compared to his own experiences as a black man living in America. Noah has only lived here for six years but has been pulled over by police “8 to 10 times” in that period. And this is while splitting time on both the east and west coasts, driving rental cars, his own personal car, and even a Tesla. He’s still getting pulled over by the police for a variety of reasons and going to extreme lengths to ensure nothing happens, including putting both arms out the window.