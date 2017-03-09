.@Trevornoah: “When I see Trump, I see a stand-up comedian. He connects with audiences the same way.” #TheMessyTruthhttps://t.co/rkgNAcQnT4 — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2017

Fans ofThe Daily Show are used to seeing host Trevor Noah talk about the Trump presidency and everything it entails from behind his desk and with a healthy dose of humor, but on Wednesday’s episode of The Messy Truth With Van Jones, the comedian sat down with the CNN anchor to discuss the ever-changing nature of Trump and the strong hold that he has on his base. According to Noah, he looks at Trump like he would a stand up comedian.

“When I see Trump, I see a standup comedian. He connects with audiences in the same way. He knows how to make you laugh in a moment when you do didn’t think you would. He knows how to broach a topic in a way that no one normally can.”

Noah also took a question from the audience about “Hollywood elite” and their political opinions, to which he gave a hard to dispute answer.

“I think the question you should ask maybe should be framed the other way: ‘Why have the American people given the Hollywood elites the impression for so long that they look to them to shape and give their opinions on their behalf? We can’t deny that we live in a country where, if you are a celebrity, people are looking to you for those opinions. People report on it every day: ‘This celebrity said this about Trump; this celebrity said that’… When people say ‘Hollywood elite’ I say, ‘Who is your president? Donald Trump is literally a reality TV star. He’s literally everything people say they hate. Why would you hate the very thing that you have elected?”

When the topic of who Trump supporters actually are, Noah posited that obviously not all Trump supporters are racist, but also stated that similar thinking needed to be applied to immigrants as well. These people are our neighbors and the logic that “not all immigrants are criminals” had to apply as well. This separation and othering that so often occurs in today’s political landscape only harms and divides.