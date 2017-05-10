Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Trevor Noah Connects The Dots That Led To Trump’s Shocking Dismissal Of FBI Director James Comey

Managing Editor, Trending
05.09.17

If you were shocked by the sudden dismissal of FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, imagine having to put together a late program at the very time that the news was breaking. Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah were some of the first to address the termination, with The Daily Show host using it to bolster his already existing segment on the ongoing investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the Trump campaign. If the Comey dismissal was a deflection to shift attention away from the Russia investigation, it had the opposite effect.

Even with The Daily Show report, it is pretty obvious that folks aren’t about to let up on Russia. While Kellyanne Conway and other surrogates make the media rounds to clean up this mess, the message being sent by the White House seems to be one of surprise. They didn’t expect this to be a major story and they didn’t expect people to cause a political fuss. Now Democrats and Republicans alike are questioning why this happened and the timing behind it.

TAGSdonald trumpjames comeyTHE DAILY SHOWtrevor noah

