On Tuesday afternoon in New York City, NBC News reported that at least 6 people were killed (with several more injured) after shots rang out in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood of lower Manhattan. However, details surrounding the violence quickly indicated that this wasn’t a clear-cut shooting, for Fox News’ Shepard Smith reported on a live broadcast that multiple cyclists and/or pedestrians were struck by a truck.
That last detail gained clarity from NYC’s Pix 11, which said several people were struck (with at least 2 killed) by a Home Depot truck that “appears to have driven down the bike lane on the street.” CNN added that the shots that were fired may have come from police after the truck drove down the bike path for nearly a mile. Per NBC 4 in New York, the violence took place near West Street and Chamber Street, close to the September 11 Memorial site. The area also includes Stuyvesant High School and a community college.
The NYPD soon tweeted that one suspect is in custody, and they’re not looking for others at this time, but the investigation has only begun. Official tweets from the NYPD’s account confirmed that “numerous” people were injured (in addition to “several” fatalities), and the truck-related incident and the gunfire are one and the same. That is, the NYPD says, “The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD” after driving down the bike path
Live broadcast footage from CNN’s Jake Tapper indicated that the driver struck a school bus during its rampage. This set of Snapchat captures shows the truck after it came to a stop.
On social media, users posted photos and videos of the police and first responder presence above Tribeca and on the street level.
(Via NBC New York, Fox News & CNN)
