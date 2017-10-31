Shutterstock

On Tuesday afternoon in New York City, NBC News reported that at least 6 people were killed (with several more injured) after shots rang out in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood of lower Manhattan. However, details surrounding the violence quickly indicated that this wasn’t a clear-cut shooting, for Fox News’ Shepard Smith reported on a live broadcast that multiple cyclists and/or pedestrians were struck by a truck.

That last detail gained clarity from NYC’s Pix 11, which said several people were struck (with at least 2 killed) by a Home Depot truck that “appears to have driven down the bike lane on the street.” CNN added that the shots that were fired may have come from police after the truck drove down the bike path for nearly a mile. Per NBC 4 in New York, the violence took place near West Street and Chamber Street, close to the September 11 Memorial site. The area also includes Stuyvesant High School and a community college.

The NYPD soon tweeted that one suspect is in custody, and they’re not looking for others at this time, but the investigation has only begun. Official tweets from the NYPD’s account confirmed that “numerous” people were injured (in addition to “several” fatalities), and the truck-related incident and the gunfire are one and the same. That is, the NYPD says, “The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD” after driving down the bike path

Live broadcast footage from CNN’s Jake Tapper indicated that the driver struck a school bus during its rampage. This set of Snapchat captures shows the truck after it came to a stop.

Snapchat map footage from TriBeCa in NYC right now: pic.twitter.com/DXmIxY2oTR — Hannah Lang (@hannahdlang) October 31, 2017

On social media, users posted photos and videos of the police and first responder presence above Tribeca and on the street level.

2 dead in shooting near Stuyvesant High School in NYC. Dozens of squad cars, several ambulances on scene. Shooter in custody via @nbcnews pic.twitter.com/z9lYeeDyer — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 31, 2017

There’s a police helicopter hovering over Tribeca right now pic.twitter.com/h4UbMpbGBt — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) October 31, 2017

#NYPD responding to reports of shots fired in lower Manhattan. 📹 via @john_ryu in #Tribeca. Heavy presence on site. pic.twitter.com/fRTQJC2xTS — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) October 31, 2017

Video of what looks like a major police operation at City Vineyard / Pier 26 right near the Tribeca shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/tlJ0HZzs6S — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) October 31, 2017

(Via NBC New York, Fox News & CNN)