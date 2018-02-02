A Truck Driver Accidentally Drove Over Peru’s Mysterious ‘Nazca Lines’

Shutterstock

Peru’s Nazca Lines might not be one of the Seven Wonders of the World, but it is certainly a special slice of history. The ancient geoglyphs were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site back in the early nineties and have mystified people for years, especially those who like to think they are part of the ongoing Ancient Aliens craze. They’ve also become a place for conservation, leading many to try to preserve the glyphs despite the actions of some protests from Greenpeace and the presence of the nearby Pan-American Highway.

The latter is where the latest news drops, as a truck driver made his way past several warning signs and drove through the ancient glyphs, leaving “deep tire marks” according to CNN in an area 50 meters by 100 meters and damaging at least three of the geoglyphs.

#COMUNICADO: Ministerio de Cultura denuncia penalmente a chofer de camión que ingresó a la Pampa de Nasca: https://t.co/SlcJeyYgMm #PrensaCultura pic.twitter.com/rdMf26Eo8r — Ministerio Cultura (@MinCulturaPe) January 29, 2018

The driver, 40-year-old Jainer Jesús Flores Vigo, was initially set to be charged with an “attack against cultural heritage” according to the New York Times but was later released on Monday after it was found that there was not enough evidence to prove the driver acted with intent. According to NPR, he claimed he did not know the road or area before damaging the glyphs, but the media provided some different speculation as to why it happened: