President Trump Threatens To Abandon Puerto Rico, Says FEMA And The Military Can’t Stay There ‘Forever’

#Politics #Disasters #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
10.12.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

While the American media landscape finds itself riddled with daily landmines deposited by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, news of Puerto Rico’s devastation following Hurricanes Irma and Maria continues to grow worse. Celebrities like Lady Gaga have contributed millions to relief efforts, but the slow federal response has garnered a great deal of criticism. Homeland Security decided not to extend its Jones Act waiver for the island, and FEMA has admitted to ignoring San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz’s pleas for help (while scrubbing negative information about the disaster from its website).

And then there’s President Donald Trump, whose typical morning routine involves a healthy dose of news consumption, followed by a string of tweets about whatever caught his attention. On Thursday, it seems his program of choice was the Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s syndicated newsmagazine Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, for Trump quoted her directly before launching into what sounds like a threat to abandon Puerto Rico altogether. “Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making,” he quoted the former CBS News correspondent.

“A total lack of accountability [says] the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend,” Trump continued. His latter point seems to have been vague references to recent reports saying the federal aid package currently being put together for Puerto Rico is not, unlike previous aid packages for Texas, Florida and the Gulf Coast, a grant. Instead, it is a loan the island must eventually repay.

Instead of repeating his previous on-camera claim that Puerto Rico’s debt should be “wiped out,” however, Trump instead concluded his rant with what amounts to a threat. “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he exclaimed.

(Via Politico and Reuters)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Disasters#Donald Trump
TAGSDISASTERSdonald trumpPoliticsPUERTO RICO

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP