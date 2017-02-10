Inclusivity-Themed Commercials From Across The Globe

Weird commercials notwithstanding, the political and economic relationship between the U.S. and Japan is one fraught with global consequences. After all, Japan surpassed China in December when it became the owner of the most American debt — $1.13 trillion in government bonds compared to the previous winner’s $1.12. So no matter what unimaginable, off-the-cuff things were said or done on Friday, President Donald Trump‘s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wasn’t something to be dismissed out of hand. Unless you were Abe’s right hand, which was summarily crushed into nothingness by the awkwardness of Trump’s photo-op handshake.

The 19-second handshake was just that — a photo op for the American and Japanese journalists assembled in the White House for the pair’s meeting. Yet as NBC Nightly News writer Bradd Jaffy and countless others noticed on Twitter, Abe’s facial reaction to Trump’s manual embrace (and “strong hands” comment) spoke volumes. Here’s the handshake in full:

And here’s the prime minister’s priceless reaction in GIF form:

Unsurprisingly, reporters, politicos and comedians couldn’t help reacting to the awkward handshake — not to mention Abe’s eye-rolling and teeth-gritting — with a predictable number of Twitter jokes. Hell, The Daily Show even slapped a timer onto C-SPAN’s video just to make sure 19 actual seconds had passed:

