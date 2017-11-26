Access Hollywood

In October 2016, Donald Trump’s notorious Access Hollywood hot-mic footage surfaced, and the rest, as they say, is history. Amid sounds of a whooping Billy Bush, Trump was heard bragging about sexual harassment and how women let him do anything — even “grab them by the p*ssy” — because he was famous. Trump subsequently referred to these remarks as mere “locker-room banter,” and he even issued a rare apology while stating, “I’ve said and done things that I regret, and the words released today on this more-than-a-decade-old video are one of them.” Now, Trump is apparently claiming that he never actually said these words, and he questions whether the voice in that footage is his.

Say what? In a New York Times report about Trump’s support of Alabama Senate hopeful and Roy Moore (despite those sexual assault allegations), the president is described as viewing the Moore scandal as backlash over his so-called locker-room talk. So, Trump is now trying to erase the past:

But something deeper has been consuming Mr. Trump. He sees the calls for Mr. Moore to step aside as a version of the response to the now-famous Access Hollywood tape, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitalia, and the flood of groping accusations against him that followed soon after. He suggested to a senator earlier this year that it was not authentic, and repeated that claim to an adviser more recently.

If this report is true, Trump is brushing aside allegations of very serious crimes and making it all about himself. He doesn’t appear to be concerned about the accusations at all, and indeed Trump continued his pro-Moore crusade with a pair of Sunday morning tweets. Within them, he trashes Democratic opponent Doug Jones as “a disaster” and “BAD!”

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

The December 12 election showdown between Moore and Jones promises to be a tight race. A few weeks ago, Jones took a narrow polling lead, but the latest numbers show Moore possibly taking the lead once more.

