Donald Trump gave his first one-on-one “presidential” interview to ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday night. Many of the answers retreaded previous quotes, but a few jaw-dropping moments occurred when Muir broached the “crowd-size” mess from a few angles. Yes, this is still ongoing, even after Sean Spicer angrily lied about the size and claimed that this was the most enormous Inauguration Day crowd ever.
Muir quizzed Trump about why he even cared about size so much when he won the election, and why on earth would he stand in front of a CIA Memorial Wall and stormily complain about the media (accurately) comparing his crowd to Obama’s attendees.
Trump used this opportunity to bash the media, as always, but he went even further by scolding the heck out of Muir and ABC News for covering the CIA speech “very inaccurately.” Basically, it sounds like Trump would have preferred the “alternative facts” treatment, and he praised the heck out of Fox News for praising him:
Trump isn’t lying to everyone, he’s lying to himself. He’s lying when he says that people at the CIA loved his speech and stood during its entirety. He remembers it that way and when confronted with objective facts (they didn’t stand throughout) he compares that against his false memories and gets mad that the media doesn’t report it the way that he remembers it.
He’s like a reality TV producer who is watching live footage and dreaming up ways in which he can alter the narrative to make for more compelling TV. Only this is real life and he’s got actual power.