‘People’ Magazine Offers Photographic Proof Of Trump’s Encounter With A Writer Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

While tweeting about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), Donald Trump took a moment to rail against the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia and the sexual misconduct accusations against him on Tuesday. “Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia,” he wrote. “So now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!” According to People magazine, however, the president isn’t being entirely accurate.

Although White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders would later suggest Trump was actually referring to the three women who came out against him (again) on Monday, the tweet above indicates Trump neither knows nor has “never met” any of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Enter Natasha Stoynoff, a writer with People who came out against the then-Republican nominee with her own claims about her sexual assault by Trump, as well as eyewitness accounts corroborating her story. And to lend further credence to Stoynoff’s story (and further dispell Trump’s “never met” tweet), People published a photo of the two.

Trump “claims he ‘never met’ accusers like PEOPLE’s Natasha Stoynoff,” the magazine official Twitter account tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “but we have the photo.” And sure enough, there’s Trump standing behind his then-pregnant wife Melania, and immediately to the left of Stoynoff at Mar-a-Lago. Their arms are presumably locked together, along with the arms of the other magazine personnel pictured with them.

(Via People)

