Getty Image

On Saturday, Donald Trump started his day by tweeting that he believes President Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower just before his election victory in November. Citing no evidence, Trump called it a Nixon-Watergate level situation and compared it to McCarthyism.

The fiery allegations came bright and early, which seems to be a typical time for Trump to unleash a “tweetstorm.” They also came without warning according to The Washington Post, with officials from the White House claiming it was going to be a “down day, pretty quiet.” It should be noted that comparing the allegations to McCarthyism and Nixon is a step down from his infamous Nazi Germany comparison in January, which is progress:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017