On Saturday, Donald Trump started his day by tweeting that he believes President Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower just before his election victory in November. Citing no evidence, Trump called it a Nixon-Watergate level situation and compared it to McCarthyism.
The fiery allegations came bright and early, which seems to be a typical time for Trump to unleash a “tweetstorm.” They also came without warning according to The Washington Post, with officials from the White House claiming it was going to be a “down day, pretty quiet.” It should be noted that comparing the allegations to McCarthyism and Nixon is a step down from his infamous Nazi Germany comparison in January, which is progress:
From the viper’s den, wondering why he’s surrounded by snakes…
I see Mr. President has nothing better to do today.
He sure wildly tweeted. Chris, your mad lib headlines always get a laugh. Thanks.
His hair gets extra frowsy when he tweets “wildly”.
@OhMyBalls
Aww is the pussyboy snowflake offended?
He’s going to end up tweeting himself into an impeachment. The guy really is dumb as a rock.
He’s losing it, what a fucktard.