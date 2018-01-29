In an interesting move from an administration whose FCC voted to abandon federal regulations that govern equal access to the internet, Trump’s team is considering taking over part of the U.S. mobile network. Axios reports (after a review of documents produced by a senior NSA official) that Trump’s team is weighing the drastic move to guard against China as a threat, from both cybersecurity and economic standpoints.
This move appears to be a progression of Trump’s current position of coming down hard on China as an economic competitor while protecting American interests. However, a federal takeover of the 5G network would be an unprecedented federal takeover of an industry that has always been privately controlled. While AT&T has informed Axios that they’ve already done substantial work to roll out their 5G service, the proposal involves the federal government building a single 5G network. Reuters takes the report further with confirmation from a senior Trump administration official:
“We want to build a network so the Chinese can’t listen to your calls. We have to have a secure network that doesn’t allow bad actors to get in. We also have to ensure the Chinese don’t take over the market and put every non-5G network out of business.”
Well, FCC chair Ajit Pai isn’t pleased with this news, which is to be expected since he clearly believes in less government regulation and oversight of telecommuncation companies. However, Pai is also signaling that all of the Trump team’s various limbs aren’t working together. On Monday morning, he tweeted his opposition to a government-run 5G network: “The market, not the government, is best positioned to drive innovation and investment.” You can read his full statement below.
The Treasonous Trump admin having full control of American’s cell phone network sounds crazy enough and yet somehow his idiot supporters will likely support this.
YAY 5g in a non net neutrality world. that’s a For Fiesta engine in a Koenigsegg Trevita
Going against Trump in public on a high-profile business deal? I think you mean former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai…
Never going to happen.
For as much as the Right loves to (usually incorrectly) throw around the word “socialism” as an insult, they do know that something like this is ACTUAL socialism, right?
If you’ll forgive me for being pedantic; this is actual fascism.
I’ve yet to see anyone on the right think this is a good idea. So yeah, yeah they get that
The GOP will throw out rights in a heartbeat if you can tie it to terrorism or Jesus
Trump vs Pai? I feel like either option will be bad. But I CAN see Trump announce this “We’re going 5 G! So many G, more Gs than Obama gave you. I said ‘hey guys, let’s do an extra G’ and now they’re doing it.”
You absolutely nailed the voice
So…he wants to nationalize the 5G network to protect America from China.
Wow.
There are two massive fucking red flags in that single sentence.
First, nationalize is what dictatorships do to private business under the guise of the public good. So, right there, every private business in America should be, immediately, up in fucking arms over the very idea of nationalizing the 5G network.
Second, the idea that the US government wants to nationalize the network to protect America from China is such an obvious load of shit that it’s hard to fathom how ambitiously nefarious this move is. The government wants to control the network because it makes it just a little bit easier for them to control the peasants. Try organizing your next protest when the government can throw a switch and turn off the network. Let’s see how that works for the people. But…seriously, though, China, you guys.
This is spot on